Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Preferred Bank (PFBC), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Preferred Bank (PFBC), Hartford Financial (HIG) and Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT).

Preferred Bank (PFBC)

Raymond James analyst David Feaster maintained a Hold rating on Preferred Bank yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $65.01, close to its 52-week high of $67.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Feaster is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 52.0% and a 96.3% success rate. Feaster covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Central Valley Community Bancorp, Bank of NT Butterfield & Son, and Seacoast Banking Of Florida.

Preferred Bank has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.50.

Hartford Financial (HIG)

Raymond James analyst Charles Peters maintained a Buy rating on Hartford Financial today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.15, close to its 52-week high of $68.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 68.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hartford Financial is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $61.88, implying a 6.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Hold rating on Stock Yards Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $51.78, close to its 52-week high of $56.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 37.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stock Yards Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.00.

