Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: PotlatchDeltic (PCH), TCF Financial (TCF) and Principal Financial (PFG)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on PotlatchDeltic (PCH), TCF Financial (TCF) and Principal Financial (PFG).

PotlatchDeltic (PCH)

In a report released yesterday, Paul Quinn from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PotlatchDeltic, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Quinn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 64.5% success rate. Quinn covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Rayonier Advanced Materials, International Paper Co, and West Fraser Timber Co.

PotlatchDeltic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00, which is a 15.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TCF Financial (TCF)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on TCF Financial on October 27 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 59.9% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

TCF Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $32.75, implying a 26.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Principal Financial (PFG)

In a report issued on October 27, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Principal Financial, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 59.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Principal Financial has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $45.83, which is a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

