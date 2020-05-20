Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Postal Realty (PSTL) and Meta Financial Group (CASH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Postal Realty (PSTL) and Meta Financial Group (CASH) with bullish sentiments.

Postal Realty (PSTL)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Postal Realty today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 54.7% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Postal Realty with a $19.25 average price target.

Meta Financial Group (CASH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss reiterated a Buy rating on Meta Financial Group yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.19, close to its 52-week low of $13.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -7.2% and a 38.2% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Meta Financial Group with a $27.00 average price target, implying a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 15, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

