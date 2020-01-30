Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Popular (BPOP), Mastercard (MA) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Popular (BPOP), Mastercard (MA) and Prosperity Bancshares (PB).

Popular (BPOP)

RBC Capital analyst Gerard Cassidy maintained a Buy rating on Popular on January 28 and set a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

Popular has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.00.

Mastercard (MA)

In a report released yesterday, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mastercard, with a price target of $375.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $320.32, close to its 52-week high of $327.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.7% and a 81.6% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mastercard with a $350.30 average price target, implying an 8.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Macquarie also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $365.00 price target.

Prosperity Bancshares (PB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Hold rating on Prosperity Bancshares yesterday and set a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $69.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 56.4% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Prosperity Bancshares with a $75.50 average price target, implying an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stephens also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $78.00 price target.

