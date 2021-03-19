Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: PNC Financial (PNC) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on PNC Financial (PNC) and Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB).

PNC Financial (PNC)

Robert W. Baird analyst David George maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial on March 10 and set a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $179.86, close to its 52-week high of $184.33.

According to TipRanks.com, George is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.7% and a 72.9% success rate. George covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Huntington Bancshares, and Capital One Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PNC Financial with a $166.67 average price target.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Bellisario maintained a Hold rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on March 11 and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.36, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Bellisario is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 64.5% success rate. Bellisario covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Braemar Hotels & Resorts, Summit Hotel Properties, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

Pebblebrook Hotel has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.33, a -10.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

