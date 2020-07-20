Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: PNC Financial (PNC) and Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on PNC Financial (PNC) and Cincinnati Financial (CINF) with bullish sentiments.

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report issued on July 15, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on PNC Financial, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $103.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 71.7% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Fifth Third Bancorp, and Goldman Sachs Group.

PNC Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 10, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Cincinnati Financial (CINF)

In a report issued on July 15, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cincinnati Financial, with a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 58.8% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Cincinnati Financial with a $68.00 average price target.

