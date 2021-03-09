Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) and Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) with bullish sentiments.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $88.53, close to its 52-week high of $89.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 58.2% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Cadence Bancorporation.

Pinnacle Financial Partners has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.00, implying a -2.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

In a report released today, William Crow from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.73, close to its 52-week high of $20.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 66.7% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.83, which is a -14.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.