Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP) and Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) with bullish sentiments.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (PNFP)

Stephens analyst Matt Olney maintained a Buy rating on Pinnacle Financial Partners today and set a price target of $96.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $89.99, close to its 52-week high of $92.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Olney is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 46.2% success rate. Olney covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Financial Bankshares, Independent Bank Group, and Prosperity Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinnacle Financial Partners with a $89.20 average price target, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.06, close to its 52-week high of $18.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 71.2% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Inspire Medical Systems, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Itamar Medical.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Organogenesis Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, an 8.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

