Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Physicians Realty (DOC) and Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Physicians Realty (DOC) and Global Medical REIT (GMRE) with bullish sentiments.

Physicians Realty (DOC)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Physicians Realty, with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 61.3% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Bluerock Residential Growth.

Physicians Realty has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $19.14, representing a 5.7% upside. In a report issued on August 7, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Global Medical REIT, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.8% and a 48.9% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Global Medical REIT is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.00, implying a 7.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

