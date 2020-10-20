Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) and Synovus (SNV)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) and Synovus (SNV).

Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on Peoples Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $22.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -9.7% and a 25.3% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Peoples Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.25.

Synovus (SNV)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose assigned a Buy rating to Synovus today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 53.6% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Texas Capital Bancshares, and United Community Banks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Synovus with a $28.40 average price target.

