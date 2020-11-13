Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Pennantpark Investment (PNNT), Hyrecar (HYRE) and BRP Group (BRP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pennantpark Investment (PNNT), Hyrecar (HYRE) and BRP Group (BRP) with bullish sentiments.

Pennantpark Investment (PNNT)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Pennantpark Investment. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 67.5% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Pennantpark Investment with a $3.50 average price target.

Hyrecar (HYRE)

Maxim Group analyst Jack Vander Aarde reiterated a Buy rating on Hyrecar yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.73, close to its 52-week high of $5.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Aarde is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 57.8% success rate. Aarde covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Summit Wireless Technologies, BIO-key International, and WiMi Hologram Cloud.

Hyrecar has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.12, a 44.1% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.35 price target.

BRP Group (BRP)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on BRP Group. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.24, close to its 52-week high of $32.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.3% and a 68.6% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP Group with a $26.75 average price target, a -7.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

