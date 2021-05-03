Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), NETSTREIT (NTST) and Redwood (RWT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB), NETSTREIT (NTST) and Redwood (RWT) with bullish sentiments.

Pebblebrook Hotel (PEB)

BTIG analyst James W Sullivan reiterated a Buy rating on Pebblebrook Hotel on April 29 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.88, close to its 52-week high of $26.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 62.7% success rate. Sullivan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bluerock Residential Growth, Host Hotels & Resorts, and Mid-America Apartment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pebblebrook Hotel is a Hold with an average price target of $24.67.

NETSTREIT (NTST)

BTIG analyst Michael Gorman maintained a Buy rating on NETSTREIT on April 29 and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.83, close to its 52-week high of $21.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Gorman is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 80.0% success rate. Gorman covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Kite Realty Group.

NETSTREIT has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.50, implying an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.50 price target.

Redwood (RWT)

In a report issued on April 29, Eric Hagen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Redwood, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $11.11, close to its 52-week high of $11.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Hagen is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 77.4% success rate. Hagen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as New Residential Inv, Chimera Investment, and PennyMac Mortgage.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Redwood with a $12.60 average price target, which is a 16.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, JMP Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

