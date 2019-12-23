Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK) and Gaming and Leisure (GLPI).

Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

In a report issued on December 20, Brian Dobson from Nomura maintained a Buy rating on Park Hotels & Resorts, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dobson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 64.3% success rate. Dobson covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Marriot Vacations.

Park Hotels & Resorts has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.50.

Gaming and Leisure (GLPI)

In a report issued on December 19, Daniel Adam from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Gaming and Leisure, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $43.03, close to its 52-week high of $43.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Adam is ranked #2677 out of 5771 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Gaming and Leisure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.17.

