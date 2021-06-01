Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) and Arbor Realty (ABR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) and Arbor Realty (ABR) with bullish sentiments.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Pacwest Bancorp, with a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $45.17, close to its 52-week high of $46.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 41.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Pacwest Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.00.

Arbor Realty (ABR)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on Arbor Realty today and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.24, close to its 52-week high of $18.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.7% and a 70.8% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Finance of America Companies, and Colony Credit Real Estate.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arbor Realty is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

