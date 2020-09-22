Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Origin Bancorp (OBNK), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) and First Busey (BUSE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Origin Bancorp (OBNK), Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI) and First Busey (BUSE).

Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Raymond James analyst William Wallace maintained a Buy rating on Origin Bancorp today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wallace is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 43.3% success rate. Wallace covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Dime Community Bancshares, and People’s United Financial.

Origin Bancorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $25.50.

Compass Diversified Holdings (CODI)

In a report released today, Robert Dodd from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Compass Diversified Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $17.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 66.8% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Sixth Street Specialty Lending, and Crescent Capital BDC.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Compass Diversified Holdings with a $21.00 average price target.

First Busey (BUSE)

Raymond James analyst David Long maintained a Hold rating on First Busey today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $15.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.9% and a 22.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Financial Services, First Financial Bancorp, and German American Bancorp.

First Busey has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

