Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) and Saratoga Investment (SAR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO) and Saratoga Investment (SAR) with bullish sentiments.

Organogenesis Holdings (ORGO)

In a report released today, Richard Newitter from Leerink Partners maintained a Buy rating on Organogenesis Holdings, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.45, close to its 52-week low of $2.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Newitter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.5% and a 66.3% success rate. Newitter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Intuitive Surgical, and Becton Dickinson.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Organogenesis Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.00, representing an 110.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Saratoga Investment (SAR)

In a report released today, Benjamin Zucker from Aegis Capital reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Zucker is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.4% and a 54.2% success rate. Zucker covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Net Lease, Gladstone Land, and Sachem Capital.

Saratoga Investment has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.00, a 57.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

