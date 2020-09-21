Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Open Lending (LPRO) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Open Lending (LPRO) and Riot Blockchain (RIOT) with bullish sentiments.

Open Lending (LPRO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Open Lending, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.90, close to its 52-week high of $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.9% and a 63.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Open Lending has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $22.00.

Riot Blockchain (RIOT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Riot Blockchain today and set a price target of $3.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Riot Blockchain has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.50.

