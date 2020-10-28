Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: OneMain Holdings (OMF), Cowen Group (COWN) and Brown & Brown (BRO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on OneMain Holdings (OMF), Cowen Group (COWN) and Brown & Brown (BRO).

OneMain Holdings (OMF)

JMP Securities analyst David Scharf maintained a Buy rating on OneMain Holdings today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Scharf is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 60.2% success rate. Scharf covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Santander Consumer USA, and Regional Management.

OneMain Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.78, a 14.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Cowen Group (COWN)

In a report released today, Devin Ryan from JMP Securities maintained a Buy rating on Cowen Group, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.03, close to its 52-week high of $20.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Ryan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Ryan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Raymond James Financial, Fortress Transportation, and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cowen Group with a $23.50 average price target.

Brown & Brown (BRO)

Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Phillips CFA maintained a Hold rating on Brown & Brown today and set a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.22.

According to TipRanks.com, CFA is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.8% and a 55.6% success rate. CFA covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Berkshire Hathaway B, Hartford Financial, and Progressive.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Brown & Brown with a $46.00 average price target, a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

