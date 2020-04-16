Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: One Liberty Properties (OLP), Progressive (PGR) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on One Liberty Properties (OLP), Progressive (PGR) and Hannon Armstrong (HASI).

One Liberty Properties (OLP)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Hold rating on One Liberty Properties, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $14.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for One Liberty Properties.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Progressive (PGR)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Progressive, with a price target of $83.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.8% and a 56.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Eagle Point Credit Company.

Progressive has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $85.44, which is a 15.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Hannon Armstrong today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.7% and a 40.1% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hannon Armstrong is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.00, representing a 41.4% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.