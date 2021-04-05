Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Old Republic International (ORI), Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) and Fisker (FSR)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Old Republic International (ORI), Pacwest Bancorp (PACW) and Fisker (FSR).

Old Republic International (ORI)

In a report released today, Charles Peters from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Old Republic International. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.90, close to its 52-week high of $22.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Peters is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 70.1% success rate. Peters covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Argo Group International Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Hallmark Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Old Republic International.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

In a report issued on April 1, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Pacwest Bancorp. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $39.39, close to its 52-week high of $42.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 37.7% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pacwest Bancorp with a $39.33 average price target, representing a 3.0% upside. In a report issued on April 1, Wedbush also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

Fisker (FSR)

In a report released today, Pavel Molchanov from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on Fisker. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.8% and a 60.6% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Maxeon Solar Technologies, Nextera Energy Partners, and Clean Energy Fuels.

Fisker has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.86, which is a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 1, Barclays also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

