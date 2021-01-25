Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Northern (NTRS), Wintrust Financial (WTFC) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Northern (NTRS), Wintrust Financial (WTFC) and Ameriprise Financial (AMP) with bullish sentiments.

Northern (NTRS)

In a report issued on January 21, Gerard Cassidy from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Northern, with a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $94.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Cassidy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.3% and a 79.5% success rate. Cassidy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group, and Fifth Third Bancorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Northern with a $106.70 average price target, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 22, KBW also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Wintrust Financial on January 21 and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $65.88, close to its 52-week high of $69.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wintrust Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.40, which is a 10.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $78.00 price target.

Ameriprise Financial (AMP)

In a report issued on January 22, Kenneth Lee from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ameriprise Financial, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $211.79, close to its 52-week high of $214.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 68.0% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Sixth Street Specialty Lending, BrightSphere Investment Group, and Victory Capital Holdings.

Ameriprise Financial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.67, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.