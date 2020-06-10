Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: NMI Holdings (NMIH) and State Street (STT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on NMI Holdings (NMIH) and State Street (STT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

NMI Holdings (NMIH)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Hold rating on NMI Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 64.0% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Essential Properties Realty, and Arlington Asset Investment.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $21.75 average price target, representing a 22.9% upside. In a report released yesterday, KBW also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

State Street (STT)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Roth Katzke from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on State Street, with a price target of $64.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $68.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Katzke is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 70.6% success rate. Katzke covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as JPMorgan Chase & Co., First Republic Bank, and Regions Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for State Street with a $66.80 average price target, a -5.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 5, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.