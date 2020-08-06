Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Nikola (NKLA), American International Group (AIG) and AdaptHealth (AHCO)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Nikola (NKLA), American International Group (AIG) and AdaptHealth (AHCO).

Nikola (NKLA)

RBC Capital analyst Joseph Spak maintained a Hold rating on Nikola on August 4 and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Spak is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 49.2% success rate. Spak covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Delphi Technologies, Tenneco Automotive, and Garrett Motion.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nikola is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.67, which is a 62.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Deutsche Bank also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $54.00 price target.

American International Group (AIG)

In a report issued on August 4, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on American International Group, with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $30.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 60.4% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and Marsh & Mclennan Companies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American International Group with a $39.75 average price target, which is a 30.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $39.00 price target.

AdaptHealth (AHCO)

In a report issued on August 4, Anton Hie from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on AdaptHealth, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.53.

Hie has an average return of 32.8% when recommending AdaptHealth.

According to TipRanks.com, Hie is ranked #1618 out of 6873 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AdaptHealth is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $23.70, implying a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

