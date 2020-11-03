Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) and Ryman (RHP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF) and Ryman (RHP) with bullish sentiments.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance (NREF)

Raymond James analyst Stephen Laws reiterated a Buy rating on NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 58.9% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Colony Credit Real Estate, Kkr Real Estate Finance, and Granite Point Mortgage.

NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.00.

Ryman (RHP)

Raymond James analyst William Crow maintained a Buy rating on Ryman today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $40.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Crow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 59.6% success rate. Crow covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Washington Real Estate Investment, Easterly Government Properties, and Corporate Office Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ryman is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $45.00, representing an 11.8% upside. In a report issued on October 22, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

