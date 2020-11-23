Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: New Residential Inv (NRZ), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on New Residential Inv (NRZ), Cadence Bancorporation (CADE) and Pacwest Bancorp (PACW).

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on November 20, Stephen Laws from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on New Residential Inv, with a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Laws is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 63.1% success rate. Laws covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as NexPoint Real Estate ate Finance, Colony Credit Real Estate, and Broadmark Realty Capital.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.07, implying a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 6, Wolfe Research also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.50 price target.

Cadence Bancorporation (CADE)

Raymond James analyst Michael Rose reiterated a Buy rating on Cadence Bancorporation today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cadence Bancorporation with a $13.08 average price target.

Pacwest Bancorp (PACW)

Pacwest Bancorp received a Hold rating from Raymond James analyst David Long today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $24.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Long is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pacwest Bancorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.00.

