Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: New Residential Inv (NRZ) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on New Residential Inv (NRZ) and Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX).

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Harter maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv on October 5. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 67.5% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

New Residential Inv has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.50, representing a 26.5% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

Marketaxess Holdings (MKTX)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Sean Horgan maintained a Hold rating on Marketaxess Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $483.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $509.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 50.0% success rate. Horgan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Cboe Global Markets, and Virtu Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Marketaxess Holdings with a $525.33 average price target, implying a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 5, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $480.00 price target.

