Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: New Residential Inv (NRZ) and Everest Re (RE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on New Residential Inv (NRZ) and Everest Re (RE) with bullish sentiments.

New Residential Inv (NRZ)

In a report issued on September 28, Douglas Harter from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on New Residential Inv. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Harter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 63.4% success rate. Harter covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Ellington Residential Mortgage, Arlington Asset Investment, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on New Residential Inv is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.50, a 31.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 23, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Everest Re (RE)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Everest Re yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $198.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 58.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Everest Re with a $247.50 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.