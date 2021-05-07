Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Equitable Holdings (EQH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on New Mountain Finance (NMFC) and Equitable Holdings (EQH) with bullish sentiments.

New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski assigned a Buy rating to New Mountain Finance yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $13.01, close to its 52-week high of $13.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, Focus Financial Partners, and Solar Senior Capital.

New Mountain Finance has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.33.

Equitable Holdings (EQH)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Equitable Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.06, close to its 52-week high of $35.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 67.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Equitable Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.56, representing a 12.5% upside. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

