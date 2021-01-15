Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Chubb (CB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Chubb (CB) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

RBC Capital analyst Jon Arfstrom maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group on January 13 and set a price target of $494.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $465.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Svb Financial Group with a $409.08 average price target, a -8.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Chubb (CB)

In a report issued on January 13, Mark Dwelle from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Chubb, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $155.82, close to its 52-week high of $167.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 63.7% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

Chubb has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $164.77, representing a 4.7% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $180.00 price target.

