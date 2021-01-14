Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Blackstone Group (BX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Svb Financial Group (SIVB) and Blackstone Group (BX) with bullish sentiments.

Svb Financial Group (SIVB)

In a report issued on January 11, Michael Diana from Maxim Group maintained a Buy rating on Svb Financial Group, with a price target of $510.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $466.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Diana is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.9% and a 53.5% success rate. Diana covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, First Savings Financial Group, and Westamerica Bancorporation.

Svb Financial Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $404.33, implying a -9.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $440.00 price target.

Blackstone Group (BX)

Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski maintained a Buy rating on Blackstone Group on January 12 and set a price target of $72.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $63.23, close to its 52-week high of $65.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 66.4% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, New Mountain Finance, and Solar Senior Capital.

Blackstone Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.50, implying a 1.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $71.00 price target.

