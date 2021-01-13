Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Stellus Capital (SCM) and Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Stellus Capital (SCM) and Nasdaq (NDAQ).

Stellus Capital (SCM)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Buy rating on Stellus Capital today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 69.2% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellus Capital with a $10.50 average price target.

Nasdaq (NDAQ)

Raymond James analyst Patrick O’Shaughnessy maintained a Hold rating on Nasdaq yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $141.92, close to its 52-week high of $142.68.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shaughnessy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.1% and a 74.4% success rate. O’Shaughnessy covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as AssetMark Financial Holdings, Intercontinental Exchange, and Focus Financial Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nasdaq with a $147.17 average price target.

