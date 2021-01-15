Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), PNC Financial (PNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), PNC Financial (PNC) and Wells Fargo (WFC).

PNC Financial (PNC)

In a report released today, Michael Rose from Raymond James assigned a Hold rating to PNC Financial. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $154.78, close to its 52-week high of $162.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 56.4% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PNC Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $154.46, which is a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Piper Sandler also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $167.00 price target.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

In a report released today, David Long from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Wells Fargo. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Long has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.4% and a 33.2% success rate. Long covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Enterprise Financial Services, and Old National Bancorp Capital.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wells Fargo with a $34.17 average price target, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.