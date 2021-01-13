Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Essent Group (ESNT) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Essent Group (ESNT) and Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC).

Essent Group (ESNT)

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintained a Buy rating on Essent Group on January 8 and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $48.36, close to its 52-week high of $52.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Dwelle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.1% and a 64.2% success rate. Dwelle covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International General Insurance Holdings, American Equity Investment Life, and American International Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Essent Group with a $55.50 average price target.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company (MIC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Hold rating on Macquarie Infrastructure Company on January 11 and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.3% and a 63.8% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Oasis Midstream Partners, and Equitrans Midstream.

Macquarie Infrastructure Company has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.00.

