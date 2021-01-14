Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Deutsche Wohnen (OtherDWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF) and Deutsche Bank AG (DB).

Deutsche Wohnen (DWHHF)

RBC Capital analyst Julian Livingston-Booth maintained a Buy rating on Deutsche Wohnen yesterday and set a price target of EUR49.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $51.70, close to its 52-week high of $53.63.

Livingston-Booth has an average return of 21.3% when recommending Deutsche Wohnen.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #2936 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Wohnen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.04, implying a 6.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, DZ BANK AG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank AG (DB)

In a report released today, Magdalena Stoklosa from Morgan Stanley maintained a Sell rating on Deutsche Bank AG, with a price target of EUR7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoklosa is ranked #3584 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $9.78 average price target, representing a -18.5% downside. In a report issued on January 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

