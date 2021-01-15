Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), Big Yellow Group (OtherBYLOF) and American Express (AXP)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), Big Yellow Group (BYLOF) and American Express (AXP).

Big Yellow Group (BYLOF)

In a report released yesterday, Julian Livingston-Booth from RBC Capital maintained a Sell rating on Big Yellow Group, with a price target of p975.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $15.05, close to its 52-week high of $15.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Livingston-Booth is ranked #2936 out of 7227 analysts.

Big Yellow Group has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.18.

American Express (AXP)

In a report released yesterday, Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on American Express, with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $123.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Arfstrom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 65.6% success rate. Arfstrom covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Old National Bancorp Capital, and Discover Financial Services.

American Express has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $126.36, which is a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 12, Susquehanna also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $124.00 price target.

