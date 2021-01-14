Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF), BancorpSouth (BXS) and Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD).

BancorpSouth (BXS)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Rose from Raymond James maintained a Hold rating on BancorpSouth. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.25, close to its 52-week high of $31.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 56.0% success rate. Rose covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle Financial Partners, Atlantic Capital Bancshares, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BancorpSouth with a $27.20 average price target.

Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD)

Raymond James analyst Robert Dodd maintained a Hold rating on Goldman Sachs BDC today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodd is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 69.0% success rate. Dodd covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Investcorp Credit Management BDC, and Sixth Street Specialty Lending.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs BDC with a $19.50 average price target.

