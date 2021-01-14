Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Zurich Insurance Group (OtherZFSVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF) with bullish sentiments.

Zurich Insurance Group (ZFSVF)

Barclays analyst Claudia Gaspari maintained a Buy rating on Zurich Insurance Group yesterday and set a price target of CHF400.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $428.35, close to its 52-week high of $447.60.

Gaspari has an average return of 18.6% when recommending Zurich Insurance Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Gaspari is ranked #2692 out of 7227 analysts.

Zurich Insurance Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $450.21, implying a 5.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 5, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF370.00 price target.

