Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC) with bullish sentiments.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings (WSC)

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Buy rating on WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $26.70, close to its 52-week high of $26.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 63.4% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Fleetcor Technologies, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings with a $25.83 average price target, implying a -1.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.