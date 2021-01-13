Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Visa (V)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Visa (V) with bullish sentiments.

Visa (V)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Visa, with a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $208.86, close to its 52-week high of $220.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 41.4% and a 86.1% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Global Payments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Visa is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $233.05, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $250.00 price target.

