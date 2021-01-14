Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Renaissancere Holdings (RNR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Renaissancere Holdings (RNR) with bullish sentiments.

Renaissancere Holdings (RNR)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Renaissancere Holdings, with a price target of $229.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $167.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 66.1% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Renaissancere Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $194.00, implying a 15.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Goldman Sachs also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $199.00 price target.

