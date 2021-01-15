Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR).

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (MNR)

BMO Capital analyst Frank Lee maintained a Hold rating on Monmouth Real Estate Investment today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.30, close to its 52-week high of $17.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 77.8% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Franklin Street Properties, Hudson Pacific Properties, and American Finance.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.