Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Lincoln National (LNC)

Companies in the Financial sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Lincoln National (LNC).

Lincoln National (LNC)

Barclays analyst Tracy Benguigui maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National on January 12 and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $51.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Benguigui is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.0% and a 70.0% success rate. Benguigui covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Brighthouse Financial, and Prudential Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Lincoln National with a $52.44 average price target, implying a 1.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.