Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Lendingtree (TREE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Lendingtree (TREE) with bullish sentiments.

Lendingtree (TREE)

In a report released today, Jed Kelly from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Lendingtree, with a price target of $395.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $313.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 53.4% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and DraftKings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Lendingtree with a $360.00 average price target, implying a 29.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

