Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX) with bullish sentiments.

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (FRSX)

In a report released today, Rommel Dionisio from Aegis Capital maintained a Buy rating on Foresight Autonomous Holdings, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.11.

Dionisio has an average return of 394.7% when recommending Foresight Autonomous Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Dionisio is ranked #1180 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foresight Autonomous Holdings with a $10.00 average price target.

