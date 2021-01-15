Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Erste Group Bank AG (OtherEBKDY)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY).

Erste Group Bank AG (EBKDY)

Kepler Capital analyst Tobias Lukesch maintained a Hold rating on Erste Group Bank AG on January 12 and set a price target of EUR24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.04, close to its 52-week low of $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Lukesch is ranked #1874 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Erste Group Bank AG is a Hold with an average price target of $29.16.

