Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Discover Financial Services (DFS) with bullish sentiments.

Discover Financial Services (DFS)

In a report issued on January 13, Mark Devries from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on Discover Financial Services, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.43, close to its 52-week high of $98.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Devries is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.9% and a 66.3% success rate. Devries covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Financial, First American Financial, and ARMOUR Residential REIT.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Discover Financial Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $89.00.

