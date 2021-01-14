Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Close Brothers Group (OtherCBGPF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Close Brothers Group (CBGPF) with bullish sentiments.

Close Brothers Group (CBGPF)

In a report released today, Portia Patel from Canaccord Genuity upgraded Close Brothers Group to Buy, with a price target of p1572.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.45.

Patel has an average return of 24.2% when recommending Close Brothers Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Patel is ranked #1473 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Close Brothers Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.38.

