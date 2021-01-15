Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Citigroup (C)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Citigroup (C) with bullish sentiments.

Citigroup (C)

In a report released today, Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Citigroup, with a price target of $111.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $69.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Kotowski is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 68.1% success rate. Kotowski covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Global Management, New Mountain Finance, and Solar Senior Capital.

Citigroup has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $74.93, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.