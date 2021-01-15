Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Blackrock (BLK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Financial sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Blackrock (BLK) with bullish sentiments.

Blackrock (BLK)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Harris from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $743.50, close to its 52-week high of $788.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 63.2% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Apollo Global Management.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Blackrock with a $835.25 average price target, which is an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $835.00 price target.

