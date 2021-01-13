Analysts Offer Insights on Financial Companies: Network International Holdings (OtherNWKLF) and Berkshire Hills (BHLB)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Financial sector with new ratings on Network International Holdings (NWKLF) and Berkshire Hills (BHLB).

Berkshire Hills (BHLB)

Piper Sandler analyst Mark Fitzgibbon downgraded Berkshire Hills to Hold today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $19.84.

Fitzgibbon has an average return of 14.5% when recommending Berkshire Hills.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgibbon is ranked #2487 out of 7223 analysts.

Berkshire Hills has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $16.00.

